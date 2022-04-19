Caesars prepares to host NFL Draft Experience

Caesars will host the Draft Theater and Draft Experience in Las Vegas.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has become the first official casino sponsor of the NFL. The company partnered with the league to host the Draft Theater and Draft Experience for the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas April 28-30.

The Draft Experience is a free, three-day football festival that offers different activities for fans, such as interactive games and celebrity autograph sessions. The programme will include the NFL Draft Concert Series. Caesars Sportsbook will have its own space in the Draft Experience area, becoming the first sportsbook operator to do so.

Caesars Entertainment regional president, Sean McBurney, said: “We are incredibly fortunate to partner with the NFL to host the Draft Theater and Draft Experience with unforgettable programming all weekend long. Caesars Entertainment is best suited to host premier events of this magnitude, and the location provides a gateway to our entertainment, fine dining, and world-class hospitality across our resorts.”

DraftKings launches sportsbook at Casino Queen in Illinois

DraftKings and Casino Queen in Illinois initially partnered in 2020, launching a temporary sportsbook with the expectation of expanding in the future. In March, they launched a new 6,000 square-foot retail sportsbook at Casino Queen St Louis.

DraftKings at Casino Queen offers sports betting and viewing with a 60-foot video wall, dozens of high-definition televisions, a VIP area, and more than 30 betting kiosks.

