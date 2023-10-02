NFL gambling policy change reinstates suspended players

The new policy toughens penalties for betting on NFL games but reduces penalties for betting on other sports while at a team facility.

US.- Two players who had been suspended have been reinstated after the National Football League (NFL) and NFL Players Association (NFLPA) agreed on Friday (September 29) to adjust the existing gambling policy as it relates to players.

Due to this, Lions receiver Jameson Williams and Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere have been reinstated effective today (October 2). Before this policy change, they had two weeks left on their suspensions for betting on non-NFL sports at a team facility.

Authorities also announced the introduction of more rigid penalties for players who engage in betting activities related to NFL games. A critical facet of this shift is the possibility of a lifetime ban for those found guilty of such infractions. Furthermore, the revised policy also entails a reduction in penalties for players who participate in betting on other sports while within the confines of the workplace or during working hours.

In a joint statement, the NFL and NFLPA affirmed that periodic reviews of the gambling policy, conducted in collaboration with clubs and players, will serve to adapt it to evolving circumstances and uphold this commitment.

Under the newly implemented regulations, any form of betting on NFL games carries a minimum suspension of one year, with the penalty doubling to two years if a player wagers on a contest involving their own team. However, actual or attempted game manipulation will result in a permanent ban from the NFL, while disclosing insider information or providing tips will warrant an indefinite suspension, with a minimum duration of one year. Third-party or proxy betting falls under the same punitive category.

The other change refers to betting on sports other than the NFL while at the workplace. First-time offenders now face a two-game suspension without pay, while second-time transgressors will incur a six-game ban, also without pay. A third violation will result in a suspension without pay for at least one year.

The NFL Commissioner, as outlined in a memo obtained by NFL Network’s Judy Battista, will take into account specific behavioural patterns, wagering history, access to confidential information, and the potential to influence a game, among other factors, when determining penalties. Notably, players who self-report violations, accept responsibility and cooperate with league investigations may see mitigating factors in their favour during the penalty assessment process.

The NFL also stressed it has previously imposed bans on several players since the implementation of its gambling policy, including multiple suspensions prior to the commencement of the 2023 season. However, Jameson Williams and Nicholas Petit-Frere stand as the sole suspended players directly impacted by these recent policy revisions.