New York weekly mobile sports betting handle up 41.9 per cent

Nine operators ended the week with positive revenue, leading to an estimated tax payment of $14 million to the state.

The second week of April saw the eighth highest handle on record.

US.- The mobile sports betting handle in New York was $487m for the week ending April 14, up 41.9 per cent year-on-year and the eighth-highest weekly handle since the market launched in January 2022. Of the nine apps in the state, DraftKings saw its fourth-largest handle with $193.2m and BetRivers its second-highest with $27.4m.

See also: New York sports betting handle reaches $19.64bn in 2023 financial year