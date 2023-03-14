New York online sports betting handle reaches $1.47bn in February

The state’s sports betting handle fell last month.

US.- New York’s online sports betting handle was $1.47bn in February, down 3.9 per cent from $1.54bn in the same month last year and down 17.9 per cent compared to January 2023’s record of $1.79bn in wagers.

Figures from the New York State Gaming Commission show gross gaming revenue of $108m. That’s a 31.4 per cent increase from $82.4m last year but 27.5 per cent behind the record $149.4m generated in January of this year.

FanDuel remained the most popular sportsbook in New York, taking $591m in bets and making $53.5m in revenue. In second place was DraftKings, which took $491.3m in bets and generated $33.5m. Caesars Sportsbook recorded $192.8m in bets and $8.5m in revenue.

BetMGM followed with $7.5m in revenue from $107.7m in wagers, ahead of Rush Street Interactive ($2.4m from $37.6m), PointsBet ($1.9m from $29.7m) and Resorts World ($484,445 from $5.4m), Wynn Interactive had a higher handle of $10.3m, but revenue was slightly lower at $470,549. Completing the market was BallyBet, which posted $18,451 off a $1.2m handle.

