New York casino deadline extended

The New York State Gaming Facility Location Board has extended the deadline to June 2025.

US.- The New York State Gaming Facility Location Board (PDF) has extended the submission deadline for casino bids to June 27, 2025 despite the fact that bill proposing an August 31, 2024 deadline awaits governor Kathy Hochul‘s signature.

New York will take bids for up to three casino licences, and there are 11 bidders interested. MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas Sands and Caesars Entertainment are among the operators to have set out initial plans. SB 9673 passed by the Senate and the Assembly this month dictates that the New York Gaming Facility Location Board must make recommendations on candidates by December 31, 2025.