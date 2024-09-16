New US bill proposes federal rules on sports betting advertising

Representative Paul Tonko of New York and Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut have introduced a bill intended to reduce gambling-related harms.

US.- Representative Paul Tonko of New York and Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut have introduced a bill proposing new federal regulations related to sports betting in the US. Some of the topics that the proposed legislation focuses on are advertising and the use of artificial intelligence.

The Supporting Affordability & Fairness with Every Bet Act (SAFE Bet Act) aims to reduce gambling-related harms and set federal standards for online and retail sports betting. If passed, it would ban gambling operators from running advertisements between 8am and 10pm and during live sporting events.

“This relationship between the gambling industry and sports has reached intolerably dangerous levels, and it’s well past time for Congress to just to step up and make a difference,” Tonko said in a press conference.

He added: “Now every single solitary moment of every sporting event across the globe has become a betting opportunity, whether you’re scrolling on social media, driving down the highway past billboards, or listening to your favorite podcast or radio station, sports betting ads are there to prompt you with an endless cascade of flashy promotions.”