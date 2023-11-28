New start rules for British racing

Everyone assisting at a start must have completed the BHA Trainer Representative Starts Training Module.

The new rules have been approved by the British Horseracing Authority.

UK.- The British Horseracing Authority‘s (BHA) board has approved a number of changes to start rules in the sport. They follow a 12-month review of stalls and starting procedures.

One of the changes is that trainers’ Late Load Requests will be restricted to horses that have shown behavioural issues in the starting stalls in a previous British race. Horses making their debut run will not be eligible unless a pre-race assessment has specifically identified a concern about behaviour in the stalls.

It’s been clarified that grabbing or twitching a horse’s ear or tail during loading will only be permitted for safety purposes from January 1. Starters will no longer be allowed to carry a hunting crop during jump starts and everyone assisting at a start must have completed the BHA Trainer Representative Starts Training Module.

Meanwhile, the horse welfare strategy recommended a short review of stalls and starting, including an assessment of injury risks from stalls starts and jumps starts to mitigate risks.

The BHA said: “In addition to the Rule changes set out above, areas of work that have been completed include workshops for starters, stewards and veterinary officers to review rules and procedures; a review of loading sequences and times; and a review of the penalty for being late to post.

“Other items are still subject to engagement and consultation with industry stakeholders, with areas such as blindfold use and stalls design set to be considered in the coming months.”

