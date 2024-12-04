New members join German sports betting association DSWV

Kerberos Compliance and performanceLiebe are the latest members of the trade body.

Germany.- The Germany Sports Betting Association (DSWV) has announced the incorporation of two new members: Kerberos Compliance and performanceLiebe. Their affiliation comes after Dazn Bet joined the DSWV in July.

Kerberos is a service and regtech system that focuses on risk and compliance management and money laundering prevention. Meanwhile, performanceLiebe is a link-building agency specialising in sports betting.

Rainer Naranjo, managing director of performanceLiebe, said: “We see the collaboration with the DSWV as a great opportunity to use our expertise in link building for the sports betting industry. Through targeted search engine optimization measures and the creation of relevant backlinks, we can help to increase the visibility of DSWV members.”

Christian Tsambikakis, managing director of Kerberos Compliance, said: “Compliance with the complex money laundering regulations is of central importance for companies in the sports betting industry. “We look forward to contributing our expertise to the cooperation with the DSWV and helping its members to meet their compliance requirements even more efficiently and reliably.”

DSWV president Mathias Dahms said: “We are very pleased that performanceLiebe and Kerberos Compliance have joined. Both companies ideally complement our partner network and offer our members valuable services. With their expertise, we can further strengthen the competitiveness of the German sports betting industry.”

Calls for action on unlicensed gambling in Germany

The trade body has been pressing for tougher enforcement measures against unlicensed gambling in Germany. Along with the online casino trade association Deutscher Online Casinoverband (DOCV), it fears that the black market is larger than the federal gambling regulator, the GGL, has estimated.

The two groups commissioned a University of Leipzig study that found that 50.7 per cent of players gambled in the regulated online sector, compared to 49.3 per cent via unlicensed EU providers or offshore sites.

Meanwhile, the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein has become the first of Germany’s 16 federal states to allow commercial gaming operators to offer live casino and table games. It’s issued licences to Tipico, BluBet, Cashpoint and SkillOnNet.

Until now these online casino verticals in Germany had been restricted to state-run companies. That’s because the gambling reforms of 2021, which introduced regulated online gambling, allowed states the option to allow their lotteries a monopoly over the segments. That contrasts with online slots and poker, which are regulated at the federal level by the GGL.