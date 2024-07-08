DAZN Bet joins German Sports Betting Association 

The DSWV said it was keen to welcome “innovative digital providers”.

Germany.- UK-based DAZN Bet, the betting brand of the sports streaming provider, has joined the German Sports Betting Association (DSWV) as an associate member. The body said the news was an example of its aim to modernise and integrate “innovative digital providers”.

President Mathias Dahms said: “With DAZN Bet, we have another digital sports betting provider in the association that helps to ensure the standards for player protection in the German betting environment. We are delighted to welcome the team to the ranks of the DSWV.”

DAZN Bet managing director for Germany, Austria, UK and new markets Daniel Berthold said: “We are delighted to be a member of the German Sports Betting Association. This partnership underlines our commitment to a safe, fair and regulated sports betting market in Germany.

“At DAZN Bet, we are committed to providing sports fans with a unique and comprehensive experience in a responsibly designed environment. Together with the DSWV, we will continue to promote high standards of player protection and drive innovation to ensure the satisfaction and safety of our users.”

Concerns over unlicensed gambling in Germany

The DSWV has been calling for a review of the German regulated gambling market because of the threat from unlicensed operators.

The German gambling regulator Gemeinsamen Glücksspielbehörde der Länder (GGL) has estimated in its 2023 annual report that illegal gambling accounted for up to 4 per cent of German gross gambling revenue in 2023. The report, released on Monday, states that the regulated market generated €13.7bn in GGR, a rise of 2 per cent year-on-year, while the black market generated GGR of between €400m and €600m.

However, the DSWV believes unlicensed gambling may represent up to 50 per cent of the market, which would be the highest in any European country with regulated sports betting. It’s calling for the federal government to review and improve the legal market’s offering. The GGL has already announced a comprehensive market evaluation for completion in 2026. However, it’s putting the main focus on the impact of advertising on the public.