New Jersey tightens sports betting rules to ensure integrity in combat sports

US.- The New Jersey State Athletic Control Board (SACB) has revised its sports betting regulations after controversy surrounding Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. Under the updated policy, people associated with combat sports are prohibited from betting on any combat sports, both within the state and globally.

Betting on non-combat sports is still allowed, but SACB employees must register with the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE) to participate. The new policy also requires those under SACB jurisdiction to immediately report any suspected violations of sports betting rules. Non-compliance could result in disciplinary actions, including fines, suspension, or revocation of licenses.

SACB Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. said that pre-fight agreements will not be tolerated in New Jersey.J

Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions said in a statement Monday that speculation that the November 15 Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight was rigged or scripted was “incorrect and baseless“.

