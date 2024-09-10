New Jersey regulator fines bet365 for taking wagers on concluded events

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has issued $33,000 in fines against the operator.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE) has issued $33,000 in fines against operator bet365 for taking wagers on events in which the outcome was already known and on games that were not approved for betting. The NJDGE cited a case in which the operator took bets on a mixed martial arts match a week after it was held.

It’s not the operator’s only recent issue with the NJDGE. The regulator ordered bet365 to pay out more than $500,000 to player accounts after finding the sportsbook had changed the odds offered on events.

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $547.8m in July

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported that the state’s casinos and horse tracks that offer sports betting generated $547.8m in gaming revenue in July, up 8.3 per cent from July 2023 ($506.2m).

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $272.3m, down 6.1 per cent compared to July 2023 ($290m). The online gaming win was $195.4m, up 25.9 per cent year-on-year. Sports wagering gross revenue was $80m, a 31 per cent increase from $61m.