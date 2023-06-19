New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $470.9m in May

The Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $227.3m in May.

Revenue was up 9.4 per cent from the same period in 2022.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE) has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for May. Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $470.9m, up 9.4 per cent from $430.6m in the same month in 2022 and 2 per cent from April 2023.

The casino win for the nine casino hotel properties was $227.3m in May, reflecting a decrease of 2.4 per cent when compared to $233.0m in 2022. The online win was $161.4m, up 18.7 per cent. Sports wagering gross revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $82.2m, reflecting a 33.4 per cent increase.

New Jersey launches two tools to fight problem gambling

New Jersey attorney general Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) director David Rebuck have announced two new tools to assist problem gamblers: a dedicated hotline and a virtual option to self-exclude from gaming activities.

Players seeking to exclude themselves from gambling can now contact the DGE via a toll-free phone number. To learn about and initiate the self-exclusion process, patrons can use that helpline to set up an in-person appointment with specially trained DGE staff or to take advantage of a new video conference service with DGE responsible gaming personnel.