New Irish gambling regulator starts hiring

The government has begun looking for candidates to serve on the new Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland.

Ireland.- The minister of state for international law, law reform and youth justice, James Browne, has opened a call for candidates to fill roles at Ireland’s new gambling regulator, the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland (GRAI). The government is now seeking a chairperson and six ordinary members for the regulator so that the new body can begin its licensing and regulatory duties.

The GRAI, or the Údarás Rialála Cearrbhachais na hÉireann in Gaelic, was established under the Irish Gambling Regulation Bill, which finally received the approval of the lower house, the Dáil Éireann, last month. The bill was introduced two years ago, at which point Anne Marie Caulfield was named as chief executive officer designate for the regulator. Applications for the new roles at the GRAI will remain open until November 15.

Browne said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to lead Údarás Rialála Cearrbhachais na hÉireann’s strategic direction and setting a robust regulatory and licensing regime for the gambling sector. The establishment of the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland is an important development in ensuring a well-regulated gambling sector while protecting the public from gambling harms.



“Once established, it will have significant enforcement powers to enable it to take appropriate and focused action where providers are failing to comply with the provisions of the Authority’s licensing terms, conditions and regulations.”

James Browne

The GRAI’s objectives will include the regulation of gambling websites and apps, as well as the supervision of in-person gambling and the regulation of gambling advertising. The Irish Gambling Regulation Bill includes a ban on gambling using credit cards and limitations on advertising and bonuses, but not the complete bans that some senators have been pushing for. It will also create a national gambling self-exclusion programme and a mandatory levy on gambling operators to go to a social impact fund.

Recent amendments would give the new gambling regulator the right to publish the details of regulatory breaches by licensees and of any sanctions imposed. Another amendment would allow the regulator to apply for court orders to block the advertising of unlicensed gambling operators.

Browne, who has been promoting the bill, expects the legislation to come into force within 12 months but admitted that there could still be further delays. Ireland must hold a general election by March of next year, which could shake up the makeup of parliament.