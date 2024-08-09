New Hampshire Group to rebrand charitable gaming locations

The New Hampshire Group has announced that it will rebrand properties to Revo Casino and Social House.

US.- The New Hampshire Group (NHG) has announced that it will rebrand several charitable gaming locations to Revo Casino and Social House. Filotimo Casinos in Manchester and Dover, Wonder Casino in Keene and Lebanon Poker Room and Casino in Lebanon will have new amenities, which include live entertainment and restaurants.

NHG CMO Todd Moyer said: “We want our guests and team members to feel like they’re part of something distinctly different walking into each of our gaming facilities as they are transformed over the coming months. Revo Casino and Social House celebrates the attitude of rebels who made a difference doing things their own way, with bold contributions that have created new and better experiences for the world.”

NHG COO Aaron Gomes added: “Looking ahead, we are thrilled that our growth will create new entertainment and dining options throughout New Hampshire, which will in turn benefit our state’s nonprofits through charitable gaming. As Revo Casino and Social House, we will be able to meet the growing demand for new amenities our guests have been looking for while having an even greater positive impact on our communities.”

New Hampshire sports betting handle reaches $58m in May

Bettors in New Hampshire wagered $58m on sports in May, up 11.3 per cent compared to May 2023, but 3.2 per cent behind April’s total. It was the second consecutive month of decline in the state.

Of last month’s total handle, $51.7m came from online betting, while $6.3m was wagered at retail sportsbooks. Revenue was $6.5m, 7.1 per cent lower than last year despite the higher spend, but 22.6 per cent more than April. Some $5.9m came from online betting and $652,270 from the retail sector.