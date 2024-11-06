Nevada Gaming Commission fines Reno’s Grand Sierra Resort

The resort was fined for failing to allow a Nevada Gaming Control Board (GCB) agent access to a theatre.

US.- Grand Sierra Resort in Reno has been fined $250,000 by the Nevada Gaming Commission (NGC) for failing to allow a Nevada Gaming Control Board (GCB) agent to access a theatre at the resort. The NGCB had raised the complaint against MEI-GSR Holdings, the Grand Sierra Resort’s operator. The company agreed to settle the complaint.

A NGCB agent reported being denied prompt access to the property’s Grand Theatre during a routine inspection in December 2023. Michael Somps, a senior deputy attorney general in the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, said the Gaming Enforcement Division agent arrived at the casino and passed a metal detector at the entrance.

Despite displaying NGCB credentials, casino security insisted the agent relinquish his firearm before entering. After some minutes, the gaming agent was permitted to enter. Somps said state gaming agents must have immediate and full access to “all portions of the premises.”

In September, the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.31bn in gaming revenue. That’s an increase of 3.34 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $727.6m, down 1.8 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.13bn, a 3.7 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, generated $98.3m in revenue, up 7.2 per cent year-on-year.