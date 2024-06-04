Network and celebrate: Endorphina’s “Día de Los Muertos” event at PGS 2024

The company stated the party presents an excellent networking opportunity for igaming enthusiasts, providing a lively setting for industry professionals to engage and connect.

Press release.- The PGS exhibition in Lima is set to begin very soon. Industry participants have prepared exciting booths and announced their involvement. Endorphina has also revealed its Día de Los Muertos celebration, La Eterna Fiesta de Endorphina, in conjunction with the exhibition.

The party will take place on June 13 at the Hidden Experimental Bar in Miraflores, starting at 7 pm. The company stated that “this event promises to be a good networking opportunity for all igaming enthusiasts, offering a vibrant atmosphere for industry professionals to connect”.

At the gathering, attendees will be able to relax to Latin American music from a DJ and showcase their dance moves on the floor. The occasion will also feature a wide selection of delicious snacks and refreshing drinks, embodying the festive spirit of Dia de Los Muertos. The company invites participants to reserve a spot for La Eterna Fiesta de Endorphina and “join the Endorphina team for an unforgettable evening!”

See also: PGS 2024: Endorphina brings “Dia de Los Muertos” to Lima

The event manager from Endorphina said: “We will welcome you with Mexican Margaritas and a Mariachi band for the opening. The rest of the drink menu will feature some classic favourites as well as traditional Peruvian drinks. Regarding the food, you can expect mini tacos and quesadillas along with traditional Peruvian patacones. There will be music provided by a Latino DJ, fun, and much more!”