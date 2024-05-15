PGS 2024: Endorphina brings “Dia de Los Muertos” to Lima

This year, Endorphina’s stand at the Peru Gaming Show aims to fully embody the uplifting spirit of Dia de Los Muertos.

Press release.- Endorphina has just confirmed its presence at this year’s PGS Lima event, which will be held at the Jockey Exhibition Center in Lima, Peru, from 12-13th June. This year, Endorphina invites attendees to visit its colourful stand number 65, which will be inspired by the famous holiday, Dia de Los Muertos.

This year, Endorphina’s stand aims to fully embody the uplifting spirit of Dia de Los Muertos while showcasing its revolutionary slot with the same name. In the slot, players encounter the symbolic Catrina, as well as the coloured skulls, which represent the true spirit of this festive day. Furthermore, Endorphina has arranged a Mariachi band to entertain attendees, further elevating the Dia de Los Muertos experience.

The Peru Gaming Show is the largest international gaming fair in Latin America, and this year, the event will celebrate its 22nd anniversary. This annual event brings together the top game manufacturers, software developers, and platforms in the world to exhibit their most innovative products and services.

Join Endorphina’s celebration of Dia de Los Muertos at stand number 65, and embrace the ambience of this year’s PGS Lima from 12-13th June.