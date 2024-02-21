NetBet launches in Danish online gambling market

The online casino operator was granted a licence by the Danish regulator Spillemyndigheden.

Denmark. The online casino operator NetBet has launched in the Danish market after gaining a licence from Spillemyndigheden, the Danish gambling regulator. The operator has launched at NetBet.com/dk with slots, casino and live casino, including games from Push Gaming and Pragmatic Play.

NetBet Denmark PR manager Claudia Georgevici said: “We’re excited to launch in Denmark. Opening in this market is an important next step for our brand as we look to open in more licensed territories within Europe.

“Our extensive experience of creating exciting and rewarding online casino experiences with our players will be great for our new customers. We look forward to welcoming them to our team.”

NetBet is already present in the UK, Italy and Germany among other markets.

Danish gambling revenue rises slightly in 2023

Earlier this month, Spillemyndigheden reported that Danish gambling revenue rose by 1 per cent to DKK 6.8bn (€912m) in 2023. Online casino accounted for 45.28 per cent of all GGR at DKK 3.077bn (£351m), a rise of 5.95 per cent against 2022.

Betting generated DKK 2.180bn, down 5.91 per cent. Gaming machine revenue was up 1.79 per cent at DKK 1.176bn and land-based casino revenue was DKK 362m, up 3.63 per cent.

The regulator’s report also noted that there were 46,152 people signed up to the ROFUS self-exclusion system as of December 2023. Permanent registrations totalled 30,804 and temporary registrations 15,348. Spillemyndigheden said the gambling helpline StopSpillet received 523 conversations in 2023, with players accounting for 58.7 per cent, relatives 40 per cent and consultants 1.3 per cent. Players displaying problem gambling behaviour mostly played online casino (41.7%) and online betting (33.7%).