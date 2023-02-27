NeoGames and Intralot Do Brasil launch Lotominas iLottery and online sports betting in Minas Gerais

It is the first regulated state lottery in Brazil to go live with a full online offering.

Press release.- NeoGames, a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, and Intralot do Brasil (also known as “Saga Business Games Intelligence”) announce the launch of the first regulated iLottery and online sports betting in Brazil, for Loteria Mineira, the official lottery of Brazil’s second-largest state, Minas Gerais.

The launch of “LotoMinas” marks NeoGames’ entry into the Brazilian market and is the beginning of a multi-year turnkey project with the local lottery operator. It is NeoGames’ first cooperation with Aspire Global and BtoBet, both companies that NeoGames acquired last year, which are now part of the NeoGames group of companies.

The comprehensive digital solution in Minas Gerais is anticipated to build upon the state’s currently operating, successful retail lottery and digital keno program. NeoGames has implemented a local cloud-based solution in Brazil, with its industry-leading NeoSphere platform, a suite of eInstant games from the NeoGames Studio tailored to the local market, a range of services from Aspire Global, including CRM management and sports risk management, and a complete online sports betting solution from BtoBet, including Managed Trading Services.

At launch, 18 games were selected to be available for players, including the award-winning Queen of Diamonds, Instant Keno Multiplier and VIP Platinum.

NeoGames CEO, Moti Malul, said: “We are excited to announce this truly groundbreaking launch in the Brazilian market, marking the go-live of a state lottery in Brazil with a full iLottery and online sports betting offering. We are proud to partner with such an experienced team at Intralot do Brasil, who understand the local market so well and has built a solid operation and reputation.

“Together we will provide online lottery and sports betting players in Minas Gerais with a first-class online gaming experience. This deal is another demonstration of how we have brought the benefits of our recent strategic acquisition into play; capitalizing on the online sports betting solution from BtoBet and the managed services from Aspire Global. This project truly exemplifies the strategic benefits that the NeoGames group of companies offer.”

Saga Consultoria and Intralot do Brasil CEO & Owner, Sérgio Alvarenga, added: “As a market pioneer in the Brazilian lottery market, this partnership with NeoGames, one of the industry’s most innovative iLottery providers, is truly a natural fit.

“We’re excited to offer our players a comprehensive digital program that will broaden and enhance the range of content and services that we offer them. The new modalities of online instant games and sport betting, and investments in technology are also part of the expansion plan for new states and federal licences. We are confident that this collaboration with NeoGames will advance the lottery,.”

