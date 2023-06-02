NeoGames’ Aspire Global and its leading product suite now live with Metropolitan Gaming

Aspire Global has launched a full suite of iGaming solutions for Metropolitan Gaming’s new online casino.

Press release.- NeoGames, a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, announced today that its subsidiary Aspire Global, the iGaming unit of the technology-driven provider, has successfully launched its full suite of iGaming solutions with Metropolitan Gaming and the UK operator group’s new online casino.

Aspire Global is powering the newly launched digital offering with its comprehensive and proprietary online solution, which incorporates the industry’s leading PAM, Managed Services, and casino aggregation solution.

The launch of Metropolitan Gaming Online marks a significant milestone for the UK operator as it begins its journey within the digital casino environment. It currently operates eight premium, land-based casinos across the UK including the Empire Casino in Leicester Square in London.

Supporting the operator’s transition to the online channel is Aspire Core, the company’s PAM, which ensures the seamless running of the overall site. Through Aspire Services, Metropolitan Gaming is monitoring the operational relationships the brand has with its players, including the use of bespoke tools to deliver greater efficiency.

Aspire Global’s casino aggregation solution powered by Pariplay has enabled the operator to deploy a high-quality content offer as soon as it launched, including the integration of an array of games from the world’s leading suppliers.

Antoine Bonello, MD at Aspire Global, said: “There has never been a more appropriate time for land-based operators to diversify their offering and integrate a complete online experience for players. We are thrilled to deliver our first-class products and solutions to Metropolitan Gaming, a prominent UK brand that has made its first steps into the online world. This is an exciting launch for us as we continue to showcase the strength of our product suite and assist brands in making an impact in the online space.”

Michael Silberling, CEO at Metropolitan Gaming, said: “Launching our new online offering is a key milestone for us, and the support of Aspire Global has been incredibly important. We have every faith that the delivery of its proprietary online solution will continue to bring fresh and engaging experiences as we evolve our business and focus on delivering a best-in-class online offering.”