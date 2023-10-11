Nebraska’s temporary casinos generate $1.58m in taxes in September

There are three temporary casinos in the state.

US.- Nebraska’s three temporary casinos in Lincoln, Fonner Park and Columbus generated $1.58 in tax revenue during September. The casinos were taxed 20 per cent on combined gross revenue of $7.91m.

The tax payments were up from $1.55m in August and $1.54m in July. Three racetrack casinos are currently open in Nebraska: Grand Island Casino Resort in Grand Island, WarHorse Casino in Lincoln and Harrah’s Columbus NE Racing & Casino.

Sports betting revenue at the racetrack casinos rose in September for the second straight month as football season got underway and the sportsbooks opened at the Grand Island and Lincoln casinos.

In the first nine months of this year, the casinos generated gaming tax of nearly $12.9m. The state’s Property Tax Credit Cash Fund gets 7 per cent of the casino tax revenue, while cities and counties where the casinos are located split 25 per cent. The remaining 5 per cent is split between the state’s general fund and the Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund.

Grand Island’s temporary casino at Fonner Park racetrack opened its sportsbook in August, making it the second facility to take sports bets in the state of Nebraska. The Elite Sportsbook opened on August 23, while Warhorse Casino Lincoln opened its sportsbook on June 22.

Grand Island’s permanent venue will have a 37,000-square-foot casino floor with 650 slot machines and 20 table games plus a sportsbook. It’s expected to open in 2025. The permanent WarHorse Casino in southwest Lincoln is expected to open in September 2023. It will include a 9,000-square-foot gaming floor, 445 slot machines, sports book kiosks and simulcast and live racing. Caesars Entertainment’s permanent location is expected to open in the spring of 2024.