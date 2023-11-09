Mr Vegas seals a third new UK sports sponsorship deal

The online gambling operator will sponsor Snooker 900.

UK.- Videoslots’ Mr Vegas has been announced as the title sponsor of Snooker 900, part of the World Seniors Snooker (WSS) circuit scheduled to take place at Epsom Racecourse on December 29.

The event, which will be broadcast live on Channel 5, will see six big names including Stephen Hendry and Jimmy White compete in a round-robin format to be played over fast 15-minute frames. The top two from each of two groups will progress to the knockout stages with the semi-finals and final.

The announcement follows on the heels of a sponsorship deal with the EFL’s West Bromwich Albion and a deal to be named as title sponsor of two major Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) tournaments.

Ulle Skottling, deputy CEO at Mr Vegas, said: “Following on from recent deals within football and darts, we are excited to extend Mr Vegas’ outreach into snooker during one of the busiest times of the year.”

He added: “The UK is a key territory for us and announcing this trio of sponsorships over the past two months will undoubtedly boost Mr Vegas’ reputation within the sporting world.”

Jason Francis, chairman of World Seniors Snooker, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Mr Vegas to bring the first ever snooker tournament to Channel 5. The line-up includes some of the sport’s most decorated and loved players and we look forward to them doing battle on the table and entertaining our guests off it.”