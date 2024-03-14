More reels mean more prizes in Blueprint Gaming’s Crabbin’ For Cash Megaways

Free spins are activated when three or more bonus symbols are in view.

Blueprint Gaming’s favourite crustaceans return in its newest game.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s favourite crustaceans return in the latest outing of its newest game family, Crabbin’ For Cash Megaways, with an extra reel and up to 15,625 ways to win adding a new dynamic to the ocean adventure. The familiar gameplay visuals are accompanied by the aquatic sounds of the deep blue sea, with the updated grid set now featuring six reels, each of which can show up to five symbols high thanks to the Megaways mechanic.

Free spins are activated when three or more bonus symbols are in view. Players pick a crustacean that unveils a unique feature upgrade and once selected, the Fisherman symbol actively collects Cash symbols on the reels throughout the free spins.

Lightning Spins are triggered by landing four or more scatter symbols. Only specific symbols land and lock, resetting spins. Cash or Cashpot symbols award their value, while the Golden Fisherman multiplies Cash by x10 as players try and fill the grid as quickly as possible.

In certain regions, those looking to drive their boat out as far as possible can utilise the game’s Bonus Buy feature, where for 100x the bet, there is direct access to both Free Spins and Lightning Spins.

The company stated that the game marks the growth of yet another popular franchise for Blueprint, with a string of incredibly successful series already under its belt including King Kong Cash, Fishin’ Frenzy and Luck o’ the Irish. The Crabbin’ series is set to continue in a similar vein.

Jo Purvis, director of marketing and relationships at Blueprint Gaming, said: “We are always looking at ways to further develop some of our most popular series, and the addition of Megaways will enhance the gameplay alongside a strong feature set in the latest Crabbin’ for Cash instalment.

“The release showcases our commitment to delivering player-favourites, providing an expansion of another successful IP for Blueprint with familiar characters in our library of popular online games.”