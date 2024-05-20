Moneymaker Poker Tour to return to Hard Rock Hotel Cincinnati

The poker tournament will return be held from September 17 to 30.

US.- The Moneymaker Tour will return to the Hard Rock Casino in Cincinnati, Ohio, from September 17 to30. Last year, 788 players participated in the $1,500 Main Event, including creator of the Tour Chris Moneymaker and World Series of Poker champion Joseph McKeehen.

The Tour has announced new venues including a first visit to Las Vegas from June 28 to July 6 at the MGM Grand and its first international Main Event at Casino Aruba in October.

Hard Rock Cincinnati manager of poker and sportsbook Christopher Herbert said: “Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati will team up with the Moneymaker Tour for a return in 2024. Hard Rock Cincinnati is grateful to be a part of the fastest-growing poker tour in 2023. Chris Moneymaker, Tony Burns, and their staff delivered an incredible experience for our guests during the 2023 Moneymaker Tour stop. There’s no better place to be in September 2024 than Cincinnati, Ohio!”

Tony Burns, executive manager of the tour, added: “After an amazing series last September, we are excited to return to Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati. Continuing to partner with one of the most recognizable brands in the world amplifies our reach, resonates with our audience and rocks our business to a whole other level.”

Ohio casinos and racinos report $223.5m in revenue for March

Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $223.5m in gambling revenue for March, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s a 2 per cent increase year-on-year and 13 per cent higher than in February 2024 ($197.2m).

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $94.7m, up 13 per cent month-over-month. Hollywood Columbus, Jack Cleveland Casino and Hollywood Toledo saw year-on-year increases, while Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati reported a drop compared to March 2023.