Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati to host The Moneymaker Tour

Poker is one of the most popular card games.

The poker competition will take place from September 21 until October 2.

US.- Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati is to host The Moneymaker Tour, which will take place from September 21 to October 2. The tour was created by 2003 World Series of Poker champion Chris Moneymaker jand Tony Burns, Moneymaker’s executive manager.

The competition will offer 18 trophy events and over $2m in guarantees. The buy-ins for the events will range from $86 for satellite tournaments, up to the $1,500 amount for the Moneymaker Main Event.

The Moneymaker Mystery Bounty event is a $600 buy-in with a $500,000 guaranteed prize pool. It will run from September 21 to September 24. The Moneymaker Main Event will have a $1,500 buy-in with a $1m guaranteed prize pool and will be hosted from September 27 to October 2.

Chris Herbert, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati poker room manager, said: “Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati is excited to host Chris Moneymaker and his first Moneymaker Tour stop in the Midwest from 21 September through 2 October in the Hard Rock Event Center.”

Tony Burns, Moneymaker executive manager, commented: “Hard Rock has one of the most iconic and recognisable brands in the world. To partner with them is an amazing opportunity for the Moneymaker Tour. We look forward to our first Casino and Midwest stop starting 21 September.”

Ohio casinos and racinos reach $193.6m in revenue in June

Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $193.6m in gambling revenue in June, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s up 2 per cent compared to the $196.8m taken in June 2022. The record for June, $211.2m, was set in 2021.

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $82.8m, up from $81.5m last June. Hollywood Columbus generated $23.2m, Jack Cleveland Casino $21.6m, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati $20.1m and Hollywood Toledo $17.7m.