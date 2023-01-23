Mississippi sports betting handle reaches $74.4m in December

Football was the most popular sport for betting in December.

The Mississippi sports betting handle was up 31 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Mississippi’s sports betting handle was $74.4m in December, up 1.4 per cent from $74.4m in September and up 31 per cent from $56.8m in December 2021. Legal sports betting in Mississippi is currently limited to retail only.

In terms of revenue, Mississippi reported a 253.1 per cent increase year-on-year to $11.3m. Revenue was also up 121.6 per cent of the $5.1m reported in the previous month. Coastal casinos were the most successful venues, generating $6m in revenue from $50.5m in wagers.

Northern casinos posted $2.7m in revenue from $9.9m in bets, while central casinos reported $2.6m in revenue from a $13.9m handle. Football was the most popular sport among Mississippi bettors, with a handle of $33.2m.

Online sports betting in Mississippi

An online sports betting bill has been introduced in the Mississippi Legislature by Representative Casey Eure, chair of the House Gaming Committee. It’s the fifth attempt by lawmakers to introduce online sports betting in the state.

House Bill 606 would amend section 97-33-1 of the Mississippi Code from 1972 in such a manner that it would enable bettors to place wagers on sports events online. Under the bill, land-based casinos in the state would be permitted to partner with one online operator each.

Online betting would be taxed at the same rates as retail betting. In 2018, Mississippi officials gave the green light for retail sports betting. The proposal has been read in the state House and referred to the House Gaming Committee.