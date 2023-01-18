Mississippi makes fifth attempt to legalise mobile sports betting

Latest attempt to legalise online sports betting in Mississippi was in January 2022.

US.- An online sports betting bill has been introduced in the Mississippi Legislature by Representative Casey Eure, chair of the House Gaming Committee. This marks the fifth attempt by lawmakers to introduce online sports betting in the state.

House Bill 606 would amend section 97-33-1 of the Mississippi Code from 1972 in such a manner that it would enable bettors to place wagers on sports events online. Under the bill, land-based casinos in the state would be permitted to partner with one online operator each.

Online betting would be taxed at the same rates as retail betting. In 2018, Mississippi officials gave the green light for retail sports betting.

The proposal has already been read in the state House and referred to the House Gaming Committee.

The previous attempt to legalise online sports betting in Mississippi was in January 2022, when Representative Cedric Burnett introduced House Bill 184 which would have amended the Mississippi Code to allow online sports betting for adult residents and visitors within the state’s borders.