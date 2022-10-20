Mississippi sports betting handle reaches $43.1m in September

The Mississippi sports betting handle was down 21.4 per cent year-on-year but revenue was steady.

US.- The Mississippi sports betting handle was $43.1m in September, down 21.4 per cent year-on-year but more than doubling August’s $21.2m. Revenue was level year-on-year at $8.8m and up 225.9 per cent from August.

Coastal casinos recorded $28.1m in wagers and $5.5m in revenue. Central casinos registered $8.2m in wagers, with revenue at $1.8m, while northern casinos saw a handle of $6.9m and revenue of $1.6m.

Football was the most popular sport for betting in September, with $16.5m bet at coastal casinos, $3.1m at central casinos and $4.4m at northern casinos.

Saratoga Casino takes ownership of Magnolia Bluffs Casino

Saratoga Casino Holding LLC has completed its purchase of Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel after receiving a gaming licence from the Mississippi Gaming Commission to operate the casino. The company also owns Saratoga Casino Hotel in Saratoga Springs, New York, and Saratoga Casino Black Hawk in Colorado.

Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel is located on the Mississippi River. It opened in 2012 and offers over 450 slot machines, 14 table games and a sportsbook. It also has a restaurant and bar, and a 141-room hotel.