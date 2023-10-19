Mississippi sports betting handle reaches $51.6m in September

The sports betting handle was up 18 per cent from September 2022.

US.- Mississippi’s sports betting handle was $51.6m in September, up 18 per cent from September 2022 ($43.1m) and 141.1 per cent from August ($21.4m). According to the Mississippi Gaming Commission, coastal Mississippi contributed $33.5m while bets in central Mississippi reached $12.3 and Northern Mississippi $5.8m.

American football remained the most popular sport for betting. Bettors wagered $19.3m on football at costal casinos, $5.9m at central venues and $3.4m at northern casinos. Basketball generated a handle of $235,916 at costal casinos, $166,396 at central casinos and $191,021 at north casinos.

Revenue was $8.1m, down 8 per cent from September 2022 ($8.8m) but up 200 per cent higher from August ($2.7m).