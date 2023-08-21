Mississippi sports betting handle drops to $17.7m in July

Mississippi’s sports betting handle was down 3 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Mississippi’s sports betting handle was $17.7m in July. That’s a 3.3 per cent decrease from $18.3m in July 2022 and down 13.2 per cent compared with $20.4m in June of this year. July’s sports betting handle was the lowest monthly total of the year so far.

Sports betting revenue reached $2.5m, level with the $2.5m posted in July 2022 and 38.9 per cent ahead of the total for June this year ($2.5m). Coastal casinos reported revenue of $1.2 from $11.5m in bets, while revenue at central casino venues was $896,790 from a $.9m handle. Northern casinos generated $403,005 off $2.3m in bets.

Baseball was the most popular sport among Mississippi bettors, with $9.6m in bets. Some $6.8m of this was wagered at coastal casinos. Parlay betting reached $4.1m in wagers while “other sports” bets reached $2.7m.

