Mississippi sports betting handle drops again in June

US.- Mississippi’s sports betting handle was $20.4m in June. That’s an 18.7 per cent decrease from $25.1m in June 2022 and down 23.7 per cent compared with $26.8m in May of this year. June’s sports betting handle was the lowest monthly total of the year so far. Taxable revenue reached $1.8m.

Coastal casinos reported revenue of $832,237 off $13m in bets, while revenue at central casino venues amounted to $717,678. from a $5.1m handle. Northern casinos generated $298,759 off $2.2m in bets. Baseball was the most popular sport among Mississippi bettors, with $9.3m in bets. Some $6.6m of this was wagered at coastal casinos.

Mississippi casinos in June

The Mississippi Gaming Commission (MGC) reported that the state’s 28 casinos generated $198.1m in revenue in June. Revenue decreased 11.5 per cent compared to the $223.9m reported in June 2022 and 5.73 per cent from May’s $210.2m.