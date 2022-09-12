Michigan regulator aims to promote responsible gaming among students

The Michigan Gaming Control Board will help raise awareness of responsible gambling among students and young adults.

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board will aim to raise awareness of responsible gambling among students as part of Responsible Gambling Month. The MGCB will use its social media channels to raise responsible gaming awareness.

Henry Williams, Michigan Gaming Control Board executive director, said: “As fall sports begin, it’s a great time to remind everyone to have fun responsibly when wagering on sporting events throughout the season.”

In a press release, the MGCB cited statistics from the National Council on Problem Gambling showing that between 60 per cent and 80 per cent of high school students say they’ve gambled for money in the past year. Some 4 to 6 per cent of them are considered gambling addicts.

The research platform EarthWeb reports an estimated 6 per cent of American college students have gambling problems, while 2017 study found that13 per cent of teens wagered money on sports teams.

Williams said parents, siblings and peers needed to be aware of the signs of problem gambling in teens and young adults. He said to look for signs such as carrying gambling materials like dice, cards or poker chips; gambling with money that is supposed to be used for school-related purposes; skipping class or other school activities to gamble; borrowing, stealing and selling items to get money to gamble.

“While they can’t gamble legally on the internet or at a casino, young people may turn to illegal gambling options not authorized under Michigan law,” Williams said.

In Michigan, bettors by law must be age 21 or older to gamble online or at Detroit casinos. Wagers can be placed on professional and college sports in Michigan but cannot be placed on high school sporting events. MGCB-authorised internet gaming and sports betting sites use responsible gaming tools including self-imposed limits on deposits, wagers and time spent gambling.

“If a family member or a close friend has a gambling problem, it’s important to encourage seeking professional help,” Williams said. “The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offers a 24-hour, toll-free helpline to call if you or someone you know has a gambling problem.”

