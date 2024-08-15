Michigan Gaming Control Board renews licences for three Detroit casinos

Board members have approved the renewal of licences for MGM Grand Detroit Casino, MotorCity Casino, and Hollywood Casino at Greektown.

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has announced that board members have unanimously approved the one-year renewal of licences for Detroit’s three commercial casinos: MGM Grand Detroit Casino, MotorCity Casino, and Hollywood Casino at Greektown. The board also passed a resolution to allow more small businesses to provide goods and services to the casinos.

This decision follows a review of the operations and compliance of each casino, as required per the Michigan Gaming Control and Revenue Act.

MGCB executive director Henry Williams said: “I am pleased to announce the unanimous approval of the license renewals for Detroit’s three authorized commercial casinos. This decision reaffirms our confidence in the casinos’ commitment to maintaining high standards of integrity, security, and fairness in their operations. We look forward to continued cooperation with the casinos to ensure the best possible experience for patrons while prioritizing responsible gaming practices.”

The board also passed Board Resolution 2024-03, introducing changes to vendor exemptions and waivers. Changes included revisions offering subcontractors greater flexibility by allowing them to provide up to $500,000 in nongaming-related goods and services to each casino licensee annually, alongside construction-related services, without the two amounts conflicting.