Michigan opens fantasy contest licence applications

The Michigan Gaming Control Board can issue two types of licences.

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has opened fantasy contest operator licence applications. The agency has two types of licences: an operator licence, which is needed to offer fantasy contests, and a management company licence for companies handling day-to-day fantasy contest operations.

The initial operator licence fee is $10,000, and the annual renewal fee is $5,000. The management company licensing fee is $5,000 and $5,000 for the annual renewal.

Fantasy contest licences may be issued to operators and their management companies. Commercial casinos and the federally recognised tribes operating Class III casinos do not require a licence. They must meet the requirements of the Fantasy Contests Consumer Protection Act.

Operators who met the definition of a fantasy contest operator in Michigan on May 1, 2018, are required by law to apply for a licence by July 1 in order to continue offering fantasy contests in Michigan.

Henry Williams, MGCB executive director, said: “Licensing is a key step in fulfilling the requirements established by Michigan’s Fantasy Contests Consumer Protection Act. I urge operators to file soon for licensing so current operators can continue to participate and new ones can join them once rules have been approved by the Michigan Legislature.”

Michigan sees record online gaming revenue in March

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has released its figures from online casinos and sportsbooks for March. Online gaming receipts hit a record $131.7m, breaking the previous high of $122.8m set in February. It’s the third time in four months that online gaming revenue has reached a new high.

Michigan’s online sportsbooks attracted $451.6m in online bets in March, up 13.4 per cent from the $398.4m accepted in February and 25.6 per cent higher than March 2021’s $359.5m. Total adjusted sports betting gross gaming revenue was $16.6m ($14.7m online, $1.9m retail), down 24.1 per cent from March 2021’s $21.9m.

