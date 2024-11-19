Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $253.7m in October

The internet sports betting handle was $560.4m.

US.- Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $253.7m internet gaming and gross sports betting receipts in October, down 2.8 per cent from September. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, igaming gross receipts reached $220.7m, beating the previous high of $215.2m recorded in March. Gross sports betting receipts totalled $33.0m.

Combined igaming and internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts (AGR) were $208.5m: $198.6m from iGaming and $9.9m from internet sports betting. The internet sports betting handle was $560.4m, up 11.7 per cent from the $501.8m recorded in September. Operators reported submitting $42.1m in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan.

Detroit’s three casinos generated $102.9m in revenue for October. Table games and slots generated $103.7m, while revenue from retail sports betting was negative $826,796.