North Dakota Senate rejects bill for casino in Grand Forks

The plan was to build a casino with more than 200 hotel rooms.

The project had the support of the Grand Forks City Council.

US.- The North Dakota Senate has rejected a bill that would have allowed a casino in Grand Forks. The bill, which had the support of the Grand Forks City Council, would have added land owned by the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa south of the city to the tribe’s gaming compact. The tribe hoped to build a venue with more than 200 hotel rooms and conference and entertainment centres.

Grand Forks City Council had recommended approving a letter of intent from the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, with the Committee of the Whole voting four in favour and three against. The North Dakota Senate voted 29 in favour and 15 against.

Senator Richard Marcellais had argued that the venue would bring significant investment to the area, “providing well-paying jobs, increased tourism, and a strengthened local economy. It would also create opportunities for small businesses, from restaurants and hotels to entertainment venues. And it would retain establishments — all of which would benefit from the increased traffic and demand for services”, he said.

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa has over 30,000 members and is located in Belcourt.