Tampa Bay Downs reaffirms support for live racing amid decoupling legislation

The track emphasises its role in the local economy and commitment to the sport’s future.

US.- The Florida thoroughbred racetrack Tampa Bay Downs has reaffirmed its commitment to offering live racing in response to a bill that would scrap its requirement to do so as a condition of its gambling licence. Bill, HB 105 would allow Tampa Bay Downs and the state’s only other remaining live racetrack, Gulfstream Park, to decouple from live racing.

The bill, which is supported by Gulfstream Park, has been criticised by the state’s thoroughbred industry, including the Florida Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners Association and the National Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association. They note that the thoroughbred industry generates an estimated $3.2bn in economic impact.

Under the current rules, the tracks must offer a quota of live races to operate other gambling activities such as slots or poker. There are concerns that decoupling could end thoroughbred racing in Florida. The state’s last harness track, Caesars’ Pompano Park, ceased live racing in 2022 less than a year after the state passed enabling legislation. Keith Brackpool, a representative of Gulfstream, which is operated by the Stronach Group’s 1/ST Racing, has reportedly said that the company can only commit to live racing until the end of 2028.