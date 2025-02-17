Foxwoods Resort Casino announces renovations

The venue will relocate its poker room at The Fox Tower and open The Bedford by Martha Stewart restaurant.



US.- Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut has announced renovations for its 33rd anniversary. The resort will relocate its poker room at The Fox Tower, renovate Great Cedar Hotel rooms and open The Bedford by Martha Stewart restaurant.

The new poker room will have expanded hours and more amenities. It will be located just off the Fox Tower garage. The Great Cedar Hotel renovation will pay homage to the surrounding land of the Mashantucket Pequot reservation with the theme “Legacy Reawakened”. The multi-year renovation will see each room reimagined with increased ceiling heights, upgraded fixtures and new furniture. There will be a firepit in the lobby.

The Bedford by Martha Stewart will open in autumn and will serve breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner.

Jason Guyot, president and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino, said: “As we celebrate 33 years of Foxwoods, it’s humbling to reflect on how far we’ve come—from a vision rooted in the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation’s determination to a destination that now redefines what a resort casino can be. This year’s milestones are more than upgrades; they’re a testament to our drive to create moments that surprise and delight our guests, honor our community, and push boundaries in hospitality. We can’t wait to share this next chapter with everyone who comes to visit.”

Last year, Foxwoods Resort Casino announced the opening of Club Newport, its newly revamped high-limit gaming area with 35 high-limit table games at Grand Pequot Casino. Table games include Mini-Baccarat, Blackjack, Craps, Pai-Gow Poker, Pai-Gow Tiles, Roulette and Face-Up Pai Gow. Two private themed salons have been added, offering additional games. Foxwoods president and CEO Jason Guyot said that Club Newport is symbolic of a “significant shift in high-limit gaming in the U.S.”



