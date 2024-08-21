Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $220.8m in July

Gross receipts increased 3.2 per cent compared to June.

US.- Michigan commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $220.86m in internet gaming gross receipts and gross sports betting receipts for July. Gross receipts increased 3.2 per cent compared to June.

According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, July igaming gross receipts totalled $191.44m and gross sports betting receipts totalled $29.42m. Combined adjusted gross receipts (AGR) were $189.5m: $172.3m from iGaming and $17.2m from internet sports betting. The internet sports betting handle was $250.2m.

See also: Michigan Gaming Control Board renews licences for three Detroit casinos

Operators reported submitting $37.1m in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan. The three Detroit casinos reported paying the City of Detroit $9.1m in wagering taxes and municipal services fees, and tribal operators reported making $4.5m in payments to governing bodies.

Casinos in Detroit

Detroit’s three casinos generated $105.9m in revenue for July, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Table games and slots generated $106.3m, while revenue from retail sports betting was negative $399,229.

MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 48 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 29 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 23 per cent. MGM’s revenue was up 2.5 per cent year-on-year at $51.3m, while MotorCity’s revenue decreased 0.5 per cent to $31.2m and Hollywood Casino at Greektown saw revenue decrease by 6.8 per cent to $23.1m.