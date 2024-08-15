Detroit casinos report $105.9m in revenue for July

Table games and slots generated $106.3m.

US.- Detroit’s three casinos generated $105.9m in revenue for July, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Table games and slots generated $106.3m, while revenue from retail sports betting was negative $399,229.

MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 48 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 29 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 23 per cent. MGM’s revenue was up 2.5 per cent year-on-year at $51.3m, while MotorCity’s revenue decreased 0.5 per cent to $31.2m and Hollywood Casino at Greektown saw revenue decrease by 6.8 per cent to $23.1m.

Revenue from table games and slots decreased by 0.4 per cent when compared to the same month last year and by 1.7 per cent higher when compared to June 2024. The three Detroit casinos paid $8.61m in gaming taxes to the State of Michigan and reported submitting $12.7m in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the City of Detroit.

The three casinos reported a $6.58m retail sports betting handle. Total gross receipts were negative $379,047 due partly to a winning bet at MotorCity Casino. From January 1 through July 31, table games and slots revenue was up by 0.3 per cent compared to the same period last year.