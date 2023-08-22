Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $176.1m in July

Revenue increased by 4 per cent compared with June.

US.- Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $176.1m in gross internet casino gaming and sports betting receipts in July. That’s an increase of 4 per cent compared with June’s $169.3m.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported that igaming gross receipts totalled $153.6m and gross sports betting receipts $22.5m. In June 2023, igaming gross receipts were $151m and gross sports betting receipts $18.3m.

Combined igaming and internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts (AGR) for July were $154.6m: $138.2m from igaming and $16.4m from internet sports betting. That’s a 1 per cent and 77.5 per cent increase, respectively, compared to June 2023. Compared to July 2022, igaming AGR was up by 18 per cent and sports betting by 16.8 per cent.

The internet sports betting handle was $200.8m, down by 11.9 per cent from June ($227.9m). Operators reported submitting $29.8m in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan. The three Detroit casinos reported paying the City of Detroit $7.6m in wagering taxes and municipal services fees. Tribal operators reported making $3.5m in payments to governing bodies.

Land-based casinos

Detroit’s three casinos have reported $107.2m in monthly revenue for July, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Table games and slots generated $106.7m and retail sports betting $477,543.

Table games and slot revenue increased by 4.8 per cent when compared to the previous month and 0.7 per cent compared to July 2022. MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 47 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 29 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 24 per cent.