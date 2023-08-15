Detroit casinos report $107.2m in revenue for July

Table games and slot revenue increased 4.8 per cent when compared to the previous month.

Table games and slots generated $106.7m and retail sports betting $477,543.

US.- Detroit’s three casinos have reported $107.2m in monthly revenue for June, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Table games and slots generated $106.7m and retail sports betting $477,543.

Table games and slot revenue increased by 4.8 per cent when compared to the previous month and 0.7 per cent compared to July 2022. MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 47 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 29 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 24 per cent.

Hollywood Casino at Greektown reported a 27.5 per cent gain year-on-year with $25.3m in monthly gaming revenue. MGM’s revenue declined 2.4 per cent to $50m and Motor City’s fell 10 per cent to $31.4m.

The three Detroit casinos paid $8.6m in taxes to the State of Michigan. That compares to $8.5m for the same month last year. The casinos reported submitting $12.7m in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the City of Detroit.

The three Detroit casinos reported $7.9m in retail sports bets. Total gross receipts were $485,763. Retail sports betting qualified adjusted gross receipts (QAGR) were up by $868,951 compared to June but down by 62 per cent compared to the same month last year. Casinos paid $19,590 in taxes to the state and $23,944 in taxes to the City of Detroit based on retail sports betting revenue.

