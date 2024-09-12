Michigan Control Board’s ad campaign wins an Emmy 2024

The campaign aims to prevent gambling issues and reduce gambling addictions in this state.

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board’s “Don’t Regret the Bet” campaign has been awarded an Emmy by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Announced on Tuesday, the accolade recognizes the MGCB’s partnership with King Media, the creative partner, under Coleen King’s leadership, and Cutters Studios in Detroit.

Launched in March 2023, the campaign aims to prevent gambling issues and reduce serious gambling addictions in Michigan. MGCB’s Responsible Gaming Section Manager Sandra Johnson highlighted that the Emmy award reflects their dedication to educating and protecting the community.