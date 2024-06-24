Michigan blocks Bovada

The Michigan Gaming Control Board issued a cease-and-desist order last month.

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has blocked Curacao-based Bovada.com in the state. It had issued the operator a cease-and-desist letter to operator Harp Media B.V. last month giving it 14 days to block Michigan residents from using its services.

The Michigan regulator said it was dedicated to upholding state laws to ensure a fair gaming environment. It said Bovada violated Michigan gaming regulations, including those stipulated in the Lawful Internet Gaming Act and the Michigan Gaming Control and Revenue Act.