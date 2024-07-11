MGM Resorts signs partnership with New York Yankees

MGM Resorts will have brand placement at Yankee Stadium on LED signage.

US.- MGM Resorts International has announced a new partnership designating MGM Resorts as a “Proud Partner of the New York Yankees.” MGM Resorts will have brand placement at Yankee Stadium on LED signage, first and third base rotational signage, and its logo appearing on the back of the pitcher’s mound during live local television broadcasts of select games.

The two organisations will also deliver exclusive experiences to MGM Rewards members and baseball fans including the opportunity to watch batting practice and throw out a ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium. MGM Resorts’ Empire City Casino plans to host New York Yankees-themed fan activities and experiences involving active Major League Baseball (MLB) players and alumni.

Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts CEO and president, said: “We remain committed to investing in the community while collaborating with the New York Yankees to provide unparalleled experiences for baseball fans. Our company has owned and operated Empire City Casino and Yonkers Raceway for the past five years. As we continue working to secure a full commercial casino license at Empire City, this partnership allows us to further develop these properties to their potential, while providing the world-class hospitality guests have come to expect from the MGM Resorts brand.”

Michael Tusiani, New York Yankees senior vice president of partnerships, added: “We are excited to partner with MGM Resorts this season. Through branding displayed on signage inside Yankee Stadium and integrated into our television broadcasts, the MGM Resorts brand will only see increased exposure and recognition for its resort and casino properties— especially for the nearby Empire City Casino.”

Ed Domingo, president and COO of MGM Resorts’ Empire City Casino, commented: “This alliance with the Yankees allows us to create unique and engaging opportunities for guests and baseball fans alike. Empire City sits less than two miles from the Bronx border and is not only the gaming entertainment destination of choice for Bronxites but also the longtime employer of hundreds of team members who call the Bronx home. We are well positioned to significantly increase that number when a full-scale commercial casino license is secured.”

In November 2018, MGM Resorts and MLB signed a partnership in the US and Japan, designating MGM Resorts as the first “Official Gaming Partner of MLB” and “Official Entertainment Partner of MLB.” Additionally, MGM Resorts has been an “Official Partner of MLB Players” since 2022.