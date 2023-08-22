MGA lifts Green Feather Online gambling licence suspension

The decision applies with immediate effect.

Malta.- The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has announced the lifting of its suspension of Green Feather Online’s gambling licence. It had suspended the company’s B2C Gaming Service Licence earlier this month over several breaches of compliance and enforcement regulations pertaining to the submission of financial information.

The MGA said it had received “prompt action and cooperation” from the operator, leading it to lift the suspension with immediate effect. As such, Green Feather Online can recommence operations under its Maltese licence. It runs Bcasino.com, Bcasino.in, Boocasino.com, Boocasino.co and Galacticwins.com.

Also this month, the MGA suspended the licence of SFJL Holding Limited and cancelled the licence of EGMIT Elite Limited. In the latter case, the regulator ordered the operator to halt MGA-licensed operations and remove all mention of the MGA at its Elite24bet site and also filed a police report.

Meanwhile, the MGA has granted a supplier licence to Octoplay, allowing the provider to offer its slot games to operators licensed in Malta. Octoplay already has licences in the UK, Sweden and Romania.

Octoplay founder and CEO Carl Ejlertsson said: “Octoplay provides a suite of games that every operator in the industry wants. We are working hard to ensure we can provide our content to operators in all regulated markets.

“Securing our Malta licence is a major step forward to achieving this. We look forward to seeing our games land in the lobbies of popular online casino brands in markets across Europe and beyond.”