MGA hosts first Sports Betting Integrity Conference

The Maltese regulator aimed to promote dialogue and knowledge-sharing.

Malta.- The Malta Gaming Authority has hosted its first Sports Betting Integrity Conference. The event was attended by high-profile stakeholders including the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) and the eSports Integrity Commission (ESIC).

Local bodies taking part included the Malta Police Force, the Malta Football Association (MFA), the Authority for Integrity in Maltese Sports and the Office of the Attorney General.

The regulator said the event cemented its “dedication to fostering open dialogue, knowledge-sharing and maintaining a gaming landscape that is free from corruption and any form of unethical practices”.

Opening the conference, MGA CEO Charles Mizzi said: “As the MGA, ensuring the integrity of sports betting is not merely a regulatory obligation; it is a cornerstone of our commitment to fostering a fair and sustainable gaming environment.”

Mizzi emphasised the objective of promoting a united effort in addressing the challenges of maintaining integrity in sports and sports betting.

“As the industry continues to transform – introducing new technologies and increasingly sophisticated methods – success depends on the ability to share knowledge, experiences, and best practices,” the regulator said. “Through this synergy, stakeholders can outpace those intent on corrupting the essence of sports and betting.”

The MGA launched its Suspicious Betting Reporting Mechanism (SBRM) in 2020. The tool allows licensees to report suspicious activity to the MGA’s dedicated Sports Integrity Unit.