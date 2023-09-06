MGA cancels Tipster licence

The cancellation is a response to Tipster being wound up.

Malta.- The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has cancelled Tipster Limited’s licence following its suspension of Tipster’s licences in July. The regulator said the cancellation was the appropriate move in response to the company being wound up.

Tipster must notify players of the cancellation of its licence and remove any reference to MGA licensing from its websites. It must also settle outstanding fees with the regulator. All licence cancellations and suspensions are open to appeal.

The move follows the withdrawal of Tipster’s sports betting licence in Germany by the GGL. Jörg Gollnick of Heidland Werres Diederichs has been appointed as provisional administrator after Heidland Werres Diederichs was approved by the District Court of Cologne to oversee the winding up of Tipster Service GMBH. The company submitted an application for provisional insolvency proceedings after police raided Tipster Group‘s offices.

According to media reports, some 1,000 officers took part in a joint operation between the Rhine-Westphalia financial police and the Federal Criminal Police Office, the Bundeskriminalamt. The raid followed an international investigation into illegal gambling and large-scale money laundering and tax evasion that also involved German anti-corruption units in Bavaria, Berlin, Bremen and Saxony and police in Croatia and Malta.

Tipster Ltd GMBH had held a German sports betting licence since 2010, initially under a provisional licence from the Regional Council of Darmstadt. With its headquarters in Ta’Xbiex, Malta, it also ran Norobet and Kuka.de.

Last month, the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) cancelled the B2C gaming service licence of EGMIT Elite Limited. It was ordered to halt MGA-licensed operations and remove all mention of the MGA at its Elite24bet site.

The Maltese regulator said that the breaches were of such gravity that it has filed a police report on the operator and has begun liquidation proceedings. It says EGMIT Elite had breached a number of Gaming Compliance and Enforcement Regulations, specifically in sub-sections (b), (c), (d), (i), (l) and (m) of regulation 9 (1).