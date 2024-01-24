MGA approves Betby esports odds feed solution

Betby has been granted regulatory approval from the Malta Gaming Authority.

Press release.- Betby can now provide its eSports odds feed portfolio as an esports product after being granted regulatory approval from the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). The MGA gave its assent after the solution underwent a diligent technical audit and met all the requirements within the scope requested by the regulator.

The sports betting supplier can now provide its esports odds feed comprising of pre-match and live odds, round-the-clock content coverage, statistics hub, and resulting, either as part of the Betby Sportsbook solution or as a separate esports data feed to all operators holding an MGA licence and other licenced operators in jurisdictions which accept MGA license.

The product also allows the live broadcast of esports content via Twitch, a powerful Back Office incorporating schedules and line settings, and risk management tools.

Eva Berkova, chief operating officer at Betby said: “This is a major milestone for Betby. During the past years, Betby has invested heavily in its own eSports odds feed product. The unique nature of the Betby.Games product – as we have branded it in-house – perfectly complements the eSports ecosystem by allowing for greater player engagement due to it covering gaps present in the traditional live esports content calendar. We are already collaborating with some of the leading esports feed suppliers in the industry, and the feedback has been astounding.”

Ilze Ramolina, head of legal at Betby added: “We are very proud to have received this approval from the Malta Gaming Authority. We highly appreciate the cooperation with the regulator. Compliance with the applicable law is one of the pillars Betby stands on.

“Approval of the eSports odds feed is an important addition to our existing verticals. The work does not stop here as Betby has big ambitions to expand the offering of its products in the regulated jurisdictions.”

Betby will be travelling to London to showcase its complete sportsbook solution. The sportsbook supplier has already announced that it will also be launching a portfolio of AI-based sportsbook tools during ICE London. Operators are invited to visit its booth at S1-130 to engage with the company’s industry experts, and experience live product demonstrations.