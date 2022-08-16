Merkur welcomes Las Vegas return

Merkur is making every possible effort to ensure that the upcoming Global Gaming Expo will mark another positive milestone in the brand’s international reputation and success.

Press release.- Returning to its familiar location in the Sands Expo Center, Las Vegas, at booth 3353 MERKUR will proudly present the strength, depth and diversity of its product portfolio.

MERKUR will be joined and supported by sister companies edict eGaming, innovators in cash handling technology GeWeTe and MERKUR eSolutions, which will be presenting the groundbreaking payload e-wallet that provides the easiest way to turn cash into e-money.

The MERKUR brand is defined by the twin phrases ‘Fueled by Tradition’ and ‘Powered by the Joy of Playing’ and the product presentation at G2E will be fully representative of those aims and ambitions. In the three-year gap between the two most recent ‘live’ G2E events, slot floors around the world have become mainly dominated by linked progressive slot machines.

The progress of ‘links’ has become the ‘must have’ products for successful gaming entertainment. At G2E MERKUR will highlight the latest and greatest names such as the already highly successful Link Zone and Solar Link and now joined by the Chinese-themed Red Pocket, that, as is the case with all MERKUR links, has its selection of dedicated individual base games for players to gain entry into the multi-level progressive Jackpot.

At G2E 2022 MERKUR GAMING presents the Chinese themed linked progressive jackpot Red Pocket (here presented at Belgrade Future Gaming).

In Chinese culture, the colour red is significant for prosperity and good fortune. For special occasions (Birthdays and Chinese New Year, for example) red envelopes, containing the so-called ‘lucky money’, are given as presents. Red Pocket features these red pockets as a feature that upgrades certain game symbols to Gold symbols for higher prizes and, when five envelopes are collected, entry into the Red Pocket Jackpot. A full screen (15 symbols) awards the Grand Jackpot.

Cabinet design and integration with great games has always been a MERKUR strength and G2E will feature displays of the Avante Curved Plus, for special UHD games, the Allegro Trio hosting both Link Zone and separately the latest evolution of the MERKUR Mystery Jackpot. The Avantgarde Max Trio hosts displays of new multigame mixes, including China Charms and The Fortunes of Fulu Chen.

One highly significant factor in MERKUR’s G2E product array is the great importance that the show holds for visitors and business partners attending from across Latin American countries. Those show attendees – particularly those from Mexico – have to come to regard G2E as very much their ‘home’ exhibition and MERKUR’s international teams will be present in-depth to welcome them.

MERKUR GAMING and its sister companies are looking forward to welcoming visitors at G2E 2022 on booth 3353.

Underlying this important factor Athanasios ‘Sakis’ Isaakidis, chief executive international, stated: “MERKUR’s belief is that we will see a large number of visitors from across Latin America in Las Vegas.

“Our teams from Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Peru will all be present in Las Vegas and fully ready to present the latest edition of our product portfolio to all our customers, business partners and visitors. Our last ‘fully live’ G2E in 2019 was an excellent show and our determination for the 2022 event will be to go a step further and upgrade ‘excellent’ to ‘outstanding’!”